iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2,784.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,501 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 14.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,651. The company has a market cap of $313.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $408.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

