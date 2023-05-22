iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.44

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $72.96, with a volume of 3454872 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.13.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

