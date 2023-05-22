iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.34

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 840582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.72.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
