iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Hits New 1-Year High at $127.34

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.34 and last traded at $126.88, with a volume of 840582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.72.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.