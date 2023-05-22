iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,509 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $104,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $126.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.