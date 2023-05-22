iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.79. 303,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,906. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.