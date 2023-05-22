iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,496 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,374. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $131.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

