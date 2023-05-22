Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 1,009 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Further Reading

