Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,851,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,317,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,698,000 after purchasing an additional 177,339 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Argus increased their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $692.13. The stock had a trading volume of 313,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,431. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $699.86. The stock has a market cap of $273.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $647.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

