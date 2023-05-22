Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $280,000 Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.17. 51,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.7086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FMS. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

