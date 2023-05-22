Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in HSBC were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 509.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.47. 306,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,268. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 630 ($7.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.71) to GBX 800 ($10.02) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $729.60.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

