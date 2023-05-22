Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 452,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 36,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 879,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,856,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 55,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.30. 2,848,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,798,086. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

