JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on JD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Up 3.1 %

JD.com stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29.

JD.com Announces Dividend

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,824,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,843,000 after buying an additional 2,162,550 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in JD.com by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth about $110,942,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,753,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

