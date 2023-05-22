JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 220 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JD Sports Fashion stock remained flat at $2.39 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

