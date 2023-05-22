Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,089,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680,330. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average is $166.20. The stock has a market cap of $408.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.56%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

