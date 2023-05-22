Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,400 ($29.85) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.23) to GBX 2,200 ($27.36) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.26).

Shares of LON:JMAT traded up GBX 15.50 ($0.19) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,904 ($23.68). The company had a trading volume of 451,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,454. The stock has a market cap of £3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,755 ($21.83) and a one year high of GBX 2,394 ($29.78). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,944.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,076.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 21 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,975 ($24.56) per share, for a total transaction of £414.75 ($515.86). 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

