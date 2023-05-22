Joystick Price Tops $0.0451 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and $6,511.46 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017882 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,376.64 or 1.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04731096 USD and is down -36.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $74,196.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

