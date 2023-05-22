KBR (NYSE:KBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. Citigroup raised their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.29.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that KBR will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $256,865.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,463,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of KBR by 8,845.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 813,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after acquiring an additional 804,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

