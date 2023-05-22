Kendall Larsen Purchases 104,166 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 104,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $46,874.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 772,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,471.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VirnetX Stock Performance
VirnetX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 189,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,484. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18.
VirnetX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX
VirnetX Company Profile
VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.
