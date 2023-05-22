Kendall Larsen Purchases 104,166 Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) Stock

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) CEO Kendall Larsen bought 104,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $46,874.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 772,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,471.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VirnetX Stock Performance

VirnetX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 189,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,484. VirnetX Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Get VirnetX alerts:

VirnetX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 70.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirnetX

VirnetX Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VirnetX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in VirnetX by 91.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VirnetX during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in VirnetX by 48.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in VirnetX by 192.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

Featured Articles

