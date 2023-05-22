Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KIM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.51. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 383.35%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.