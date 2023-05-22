Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives Maintains Rating from 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of KNTE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 283,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,183. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Kinnate Biopharma has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James B. Tananbaum acquired 1,780,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $4,984,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,525,957 shares in the company, valued at $9,872,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director James B. Tananbaum bought 1,780,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,984,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,525,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,872,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 479,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,745.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,326,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,074,491 over the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after buying an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 33.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 344,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

