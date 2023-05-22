Kinnate Biopharma’s (KNTE) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on KNTE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinnate Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 274,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,995. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Insider Activity at Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). As a group, analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinnate Biopharma news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 350,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $894,409.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,531,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 350,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $894,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,737,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,531,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 479,909 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,319,749.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,738,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,745.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,326,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,074,491. 37.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,193,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 749,012 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 1,975,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 624,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 71,108 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

