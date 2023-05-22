Kinney Asset Management LLC Invests $19.75 Million in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Kinney Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 264,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,000. Ryanair accounts for about 15.2% of Kinney Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Ryanair by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 434,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,038. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $106.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

