Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KRO stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 133,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.37. Kronos Worldwide has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.48%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.