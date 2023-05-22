Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Raised by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Lantheus makes up about 1.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Lantheus worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1,973.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LNTH. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,524. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.98. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $559,074.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,702.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,403 shares of company stock worth $19,492,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

