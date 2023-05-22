Lear (NYSE:LEA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.23.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $126.13. 279,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.67 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.