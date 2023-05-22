Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.40

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.40.

Legrand Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

See Also

