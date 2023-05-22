Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.43 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion and approximately $12.43 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,805.31 or 0.06721595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 6,521,876 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 6,496,010.25363588. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,794.72427092 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $14,599,751.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.