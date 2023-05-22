LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives $8.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.04.

Separately, TD Cowen cut shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFST opened at $8.36 on Monday. LifeStance Health Group has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $268,348.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,609,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,444,460.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

