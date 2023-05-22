Littelfuse (LFUS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS):

5/18/2023 – Littelfuse is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/11/2023 – Littelfuse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00.

5/4/2023 – Littelfuse had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $265.00.

5/4/2023 – Littelfuse had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $285.00.

4/19/2023 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2023 – Littelfuse had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2023 – Littelfuse was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2023 – Littelfuse was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Littelfuse stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,178. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $281.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $609.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $453,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,407.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock worth $2,285,516 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

