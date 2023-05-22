Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.91. 342,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,157. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,476 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.