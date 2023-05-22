Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMT. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $454.91. 342,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,157. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,476 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after acquiring an additional 382,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

