Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2023 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.60-$14.00 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.87. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

