Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

LOW stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $203.87. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

