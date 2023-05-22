Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luna Innovations presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.17.

Luna Innovations Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.21 million, a PE ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations ( NASDAQ:LUNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.19 million. Luna Innovations had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 340,907 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 6,868.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth $692,000. 49.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

