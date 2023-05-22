MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $11.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. MAG Silver has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

