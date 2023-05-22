Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a tender rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.46.
Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.4 %
Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,012. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.22.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after buying an additional 50,761,361 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,509,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,446,000 after purchasing an additional 164,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
About Magellan Midstream Partners
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.