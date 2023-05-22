Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Citigroup

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,284. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,225 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,794 shares during the period. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% during the 4th quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,030 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

