Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.56.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 109,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 165.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.