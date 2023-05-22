Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) versus Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Critical Analysis

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Martin Marietta Materials and Atlas Energy Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martin Marietta Materials 0 3 10 0 2.77 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus price target of $412.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus price target of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 38.26%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Martin Marietta Materials.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Martin Marietta Materials $6.16 billion 4.08 $866.80 million $15.49 26.21 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Atlas Energy Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Martin Marietta Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Martin Marietta Materials and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martin Marietta Materials 15.39% 12.31% 5.84% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Martin Marietta Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Martin Marietta Materials pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlas Energy Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Martin Marietta Materials pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Martin Marietta Materials beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only. The West Group offers aggregates, as well as cement and downstream products including mixed concrete, asphalt, and paving services. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

