Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,241.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of GEG stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,281. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.
Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.
