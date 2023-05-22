Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 50,000 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,241.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of GEG stock remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday. 21,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,281. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 22.07 and a current ratio of 22.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Elm Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Great Elm Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,551,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Great Elm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 91,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.