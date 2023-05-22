McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

MCK traded down $1.64 on Thursday, hitting $396.03. The company had a trading volume of 459,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,383. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.75.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

