Mercer Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mercer Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 8.4% of Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mercer Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Nucleo Capital LTDA. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $46,048,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MELI traded up $40.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,351.70. 316,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,378. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,101.74.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.