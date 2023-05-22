Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 24,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,250. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick D. O’brien purchased 3,999 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $92,976.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,854 shares of company stock worth $210,784.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

