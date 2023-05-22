Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital restated a sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.13.

Mesoblast Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.27. Mesoblast has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.52% and a negative net margin of 1,068.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

