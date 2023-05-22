MetisDAO Price Down 6.4% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $98.57 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $22.10 or 0.00082162 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.24 or 1.00021863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.18042758 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,381,901.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.