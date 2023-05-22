MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.19 on Monday. MGIC Investment has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 103,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

