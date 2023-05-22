MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTG. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.20.

NYSE:MTG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 727,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,583. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

