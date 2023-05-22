Michael Stuart Rosenthal Acquires 5,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MP Materials alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00.

MP Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

MP traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 2,520,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,985. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $42.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. Analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in MP Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.