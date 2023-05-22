Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Price Performance

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

