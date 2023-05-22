Missouri Trust & Investment Co Trims Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.58. The stock had a trading volume of 337,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,108. The company has a market capitalization of $215.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.