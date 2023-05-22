Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.72

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

